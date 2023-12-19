I Didn’t Slap Any Policeman At Iganmode Day Celebration – Ogun Lawmaker, Akinosi

The lawmaker representing Ado Odo-Ota Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the House of Representatives, Olatunji Akinosi, has refuted claims that he slapped a policeman at an event.

Naija News reported that the immediate past Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry was seen in a viral video allegedly assaulting the policeman at the Iganmode Day celebration on Saturday.

The lawmaker was caught on camera shouting at the policeman, while he was being held by some persons at the event.

But in an interview with TVC News on Monday, Akinosi said he did not slap the policeman but only shoved him aside to avert a likely attack on the Deputy Governor.

The lawmaker attributed the viral video to the handiwork of political detractors already manipulating ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said his action was in the heat of anger and that the said policeman attached to one of the Senators from the State, Solomon Olamilekan, was not on legitimate assignment.

The lawmaker also described reports that he slapped a female activist in May in Lagos state as false and an attempt to malign his character.