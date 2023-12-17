Drama As Lawmaker ‘Assaults’ Policeman In Ogun (Video)

A federal lawmaker from Ogun State, Tunji Akinosi, has reportedly physically assaulted a police officer at the Iganmode Day celebration in the Sango-Otta area of the state.

In a video shared by Peoples Gazette, the immediate past Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry was seen shouting at the policeman, while he was being held by some persons at the event.

See the video below.

Recall that in May, Akinosi knocked down a female trader with his vehicle near Onikan Stadium in Lagos and violently attacked a witness for recording the incident with her phone.

A trader fell after Akinosi’s black Prado SUV hit him on Monday afternoon, about 50 metres away from Onikan Stadium, opposite Zone 2, according to Olamide Thomas, who witnessed the accident.

Thomas said she rushed to help the young seller and watched Akinosi’s driver come out of the car to tell the victim a flippant “sorry.”

She explained the driver inspected the vehicle for damages and noticed that the stand connecting the side mirror to the car was broken but the mirror was intact.

He wanted to enter the car and continue driving without paying any further attention to the injured seller groaning in pain when Thomas and other bystanders refused to let him go. They asked him to properly apologise to the seller.

The witness said she had no idea the black Prado Jeep whose number plate was covered belonged to Akinosi, who won the House of Reps ticket for the Ado Odo/ Ota federal constituency, in the February elections.

The ruckus outside the car got the attention of Akinosi who then alighted from the car and accused the hawker of pretending to be in pain. He insisted all was well with the seller.

He got into a heated exchange of words with the witness who accused him of not empathising with the seller. They both hurled insults at each other.

But when he noticed Thomas recording him, he advanced towards her and attempted to snatch the phone as the witness resisted.

“If you do that, I’m going to injure you,” Akinosi threatened just before the footage got disrupted.

But the witness claimed her phone was smashed by the House of Reps-elect and that black ink immediately obscured half of her phone screen.