Police Arrest Lawyer For Brutalizing His Wife, Set To Charge Him To Court

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested an Uyo-based lawyer, Ekere Ebong who was caught on camera abusing his wife.

Naija News reports that the Akwa Ibom lawyer was seen in a viral video over the weekend assaulting his wife.

Despite the intervention of several people, the man could not be stopped from beating his wife as he was seen in the video standing over the bloodied figure of the woman who was in her underwear.

However, it was learned that the lawyer was arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command on Monday and that he would be charged shortly.

“Barr Ekere Ebong who was seen abusing his spouse in a viral video has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command. To be charged shortly,” a police source told SaharaReporters on Monday.

Recall that the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, had ordered the arrest and prosecution of the lawyer.

Reacting to the disturbing video via her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ohanenye condemned the action of the man, adding that the lawyer would face prosecution even if the wife refused to press charges because his action was gender-based violence.

She wrote, “This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalization of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government and such an act can not be allowed in our country.

“On that note, the federal Ministry of Women Affairs @FMWA_ng has ordered the arrest of this demonized lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet. Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure. the man must face the law as justice will have its way.”