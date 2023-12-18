3,963 Teachers Fail Qualifying Exam – TRCN Confirms

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has disclosed that a total of 3,963 teachers who took the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in November 2023 did not pass the exam.

According to the TRCN, this accounts for approximately 27.1% of the candidates who participated in the examination.

The Registrar of the TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed the information during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Naija News reports.

Ajiboye emphasized that the purpose of the examination was to assess the professional expertise of teachers in the education sector.

He stated, “A total of 15,753 sat the examination at 38 centres across the country. Out of this, we have 10,636 that passed which is about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963.”

Ajiboye expressed his disappointment over the absence of other candidates during the examination, as well as the cancellation of results for those involved in examination malpractices.

He assured that the council remains committed to enhancing the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has urged the government to consider an upward review of the salaries of academics in the country.

He says a professor should earn no less than N1 million per month in Nigeria.

Naija News understands that the University Don stated this during an event in Oye Ekiti last weekend.

Having spoken about several issues in the educational sector, Prof. Fasina expressed his support for the Federal Government’s decision to exempt public universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

He believes the development will grant universities greater autonomy and enable them to manage their affairs effectively.

Highlighting the advantages of exiting the IPPIS, the Vice Chancellor stated that it would allow the varieties to independently determine the proper management of its system.

“The advantage is that we are now independent to decide on proper management of the system. We can always also take from our IGR to supplement what we are given by the government,” Fasina said on the IPPIS.

He added: “Another advantage is that we want the government to increase our salary, and with this development, we can subsidise such increments with our IGR. We are currently poorly paid as lecturers in Nigerian universities. For example, a professor should not earn less than a million naira.

“This development will save us a lot of trouble of running to Abuja to get approval for so many things we can easily handle on our own. Such things as recruitment and others. We have the autonomy now and we can manage our system efficiently on our own.

“There is so much bureaucracy in IPPIS which gives us so much headache. We have some of our staff members who have not collected their salary for many months now because of that bureaucracy. We have a situation where a former VC who went on sabbatical was denied his salaries on return for several months due to the bottlenecks of IPPIS.”