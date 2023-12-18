’20-Year-Old Lady Is Too Young For Me To Date’ – Billionaire Son, Paddy Adenuga

The son of Nigerian billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga, Paddy, has said a 20-year-old lady is too young for him to date.

Naija News reports that Paddy, who will be turning 40 in June next year, stated this on Monday, December 18, in a post shared on X.

According to Mike Adenuga‘s son, someone had introduced him to a lady lately, and he got disappointed after discovering the lady was 20 years old.

He wrote: “So babes born in 2000 are 23 now.. the ones born in 2003 are 20.. fascinating stuff!! I got introduced to someone lately and she told me she was born in 2003, clearly she is a little too young for me.. I got my university degree in 2002!! she wasn’t even born yet!!.”

In other news, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has disclosed that a total of 3,963 teachers who took the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in November 2023 did not pass the exam.

According to the TRCN, this accounts for approximately 27.1% of the candidates who participated in the examination.

The Registrar of the TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed the information during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Naija News reports.

Ajiboye emphasized that the purpose of the examination was to assess the professional expertise of teachers in the education sector.