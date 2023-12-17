Why I Prefer Dating Older Women – Singer, Chike Reveals

Nigerian artist, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly recognized as Chike, recently shared his inclination for romantic relationships with older women.

The ‘Running To You’ singer expressed that he finds older women more adept at effective communication, suggesting that they tend to excel in this aspect as they age.

These revelations came to light during Chike’s guest appearance on a recent episode of the Unpack Podcast, hosted by NAY.

The 30-year-old singer said, “Most can’t communicate properly. The time you start finding a woman who can communicate, they are slightly advanced in age. Not a girl of 23 years.

“Imagine I’m running around with some 23-year-old, what’s she going to handle? What’s she going to understand?

“She just wanna take pictures and be on Instagram and tell everybody that she’s dating you. What are you unpacking for that person?

“Let’s be honest, you can find younger women who are so mature, but they are rare. But you find it more in older women.

“Then, before you know it, you find guys dating older women. And you wonder what is going on. It’s because, as a guy, when you are getting to a place where you want a certain level of peace, it’s only older women who can give you that.

“The past two relationships I have been in, they [my partners] have been older than me. There is no small girl that can say I am dating her.

“I mean, I probably just say ‘Hi’ to them [younger women]. And that’s it. It’s not going to get past that. Because I know where it’s going. Our visions are just not the same.”

Additionally, Chike mentioned that the only younger women he feels comfortable conversing with are those who are career-oriented, “who I know that are dedicated, they are trying to do something. Not the ones that are not doing anything.”