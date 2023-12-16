My Whole Life Has Turned Upside Down – Nollywood Actress, Chizzy Alichi

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has announced the passing of her father.

The actress shared the unfortunate incident on her Instagram page.

She disclosed that her father died today, December 16.

Chizzy lamented that she received a call this morning about her father’s death.

The bereaved actress wondered how her father could die without carrying her children.

The actress disclosed how the incident had totally broken her, whilst also explaining that her father is very dear to her and her first love

She said, “My father is gone

“Words fail me. My father, my first love. I’m broken, my whole life is turned upside down. This was not our plan. Father, how can you die without carrying my children? This is too much for me but I cannot question God. I’m glad I gave you almost everything you have ever wished for when you were alive. Rest in peace Father Please come back to me as soon as possible

“I don’t understand what’s going on anymore, first call in the morning and it’s the news of your death, can I ever pick up any call in the morning again

“Please say a prayer for me.”