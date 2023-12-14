Where Are We Going After Leaving IPPIS? – SSANU Asks FG

The Federal Government‘s decision to remove tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment platform has elicited diverse reactions.

University-based unions had previously called for this removal, citing the unique nature of their responsibilities.

In response to the call, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) introduced its payment platform known as the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Additionally, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) collaborated on a joint payment platform named the University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System (U3PS).

Expressing his views on the removal of tertiary institutions from the IPPIS platform, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the President of SSANU, acknowledged the union’s request to cease IPPIS payments. However, he emphasised the need for clarity from the government regarding the new platform for paying tertiary institutions.

During the 46th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union at the Federal University of Technology, FUT Minna, Niger State, Comrade Ibrahim advocated for the replacement of IPPIS with U3PS, highlighting that the latter had successfully undergone all required integrity tests.

He said, “We acknowledge the desire of this government and the approval to remove all tertiary institutions from the ‘almighty’ IPPIS. Yes, we are faulted, yes, we are not happy with IPPIS, and yes, we are happy that there is going to be a departure from the past, but I am not one of those who jump to conclusions.

“I am not a pessimist; I am an optimist, an unrepentant one, but I am also very strategic in my thinking, and I critique anything that comes before me. So, as I speak on behalf of this union, we thank the Federal Government for this quantum leap, but we also challenge the government to clearly come out and tell us we are leaving IPPIS; where are we going to? How will the transition be? Who will be in charge?

“You are all aware that we challenged the government as a union, and we have preferred a solution that will replace IPPIS. We have gone through tests, we have gone through scrutiny, and we have come out with flying colours. The government clearly accepted that U3PS is the best payment platform for the university system.

“So, at this juncture, what we require government to do is to ensure that IPPIS is replaced by U3PS and if for any reason there is need for marriage of convenience from any other solution that will better the lot of the system, we are amenable, we are positive and we are receptive.

“So what we need at this point is that government should be open, government should be transparent, government should be clear with where we are going to and who will be in charge of lives in terms of payment of our salaries, emoluments and other benefits.

Story continues below advertisement



“This is what we will say at this point. We will wait to study the situation, we will talk when it is appropriate, and we laud and commend the government properly when we understand where we are and where we are going, but we will oppose, we will criticise, and we will reject any attempt to backslide us to where we will be stampeded. This is our position.”