Implement Salary Increment – University Workers Tell FG, Ngige Say They Ain’t Excluded

Unions in the country’s university system have expressed displeasure about the exclusion of University workers from the recent 40% pay rise for peculiar allowance and arrears.

This is as they kick against their exclusion, describing the action of the government as a recipe for crisis.

Naija News recalls that Federal Government had recently approved a 40% increase for civil servants in federal ministries, agencies and departments, MDAs, under the Consolidated Public Salary Structure.

However, while the federal government has said university lecturers are included in the pay rise, some university unions have alleged that they might be excluded because of the delay in implementation.

It was gathered that the President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, said the idea of denying university workers the salary increment was an invitation to the crisis in the university sector.

Ibrahim alleged that the government has abandoned the agreement it entered into with the university unions, alleging that the N50 billion Earned Allowances the government promised to include in the 2023 budget had not seen the light of the day as workers were yet to receive any payment on that.

He told Vanguard that “This idea of denying university workers the salary increment is only a recipe for crisis in the education sector. Because the government had promised two years ago that they were going to review the salaries putting in the re-negotiation committee and re-negotiations never got concluded.

“There Is this N50 billion Earned Allowances which they said have been put in the 2023 budget, it has not seen the light of the day. There is a proposal for a salary increment which they made and which has not also seen the light of the day.

“I want to call on the government to immediately without much delay releases the N50 billion Earned Allowances and also implement the salary increment which we have been talking about with them in the last two years.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, was reported to have clarified that university workers were not excluded in the pay rise.

The minister explained that the delay in paying them the pay raise was due to the inability of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)to conclude negotiations with its employer.

Ngige noted that “ASUU has not concluded their Collective Bargaining with their employers, the Ministry of education. If you remember, there was the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee and that Briggs Committee reached conclusion with NAAT, SSANU and NASU.

“But there were certain observations made on the conclusion they reached, ASUU never came for them to reach any conclusion with them. So, there were certain observations which were pointed out to the education ministry.

”So they will now go back to education and revalidate a new CBA and transmit immediately to salaries, income and wages. And salaries, income and wages will work on it urgently as a new CBA for the condition of service and transmit to the presidential committee on salaries. We expect all this will be done within the next fortnight.

”The same will go with ASUU whenever they come back to education and accept whatever education has offered them, it will also go to salaries, income and wages commission for transmission to the presidential committee on salaries, that’s the route.

“Mark you, it is not only on salaries, it also includes their allowances. It is the entire wage structure, component of their wage, a monthly wage, and an annual wage that has been computed into that. Same is being done for NASU, SSANU and others.

“This time around we expect CONUA and NAMDA to go into CBA for their own members”

Speaking about the complaint by SSANU that the N50 billion Earned Allowances, captured in 2023 has not been released to them, Ngige submitted that “This is what I am telling you. Even their condition of service review and everything have been captured in the 2023 budget. Not only them, the educational sector including ASUU and their allowances. These allowances are even being doubled.

“There is no promise to SSANU separately, we are dealing with University unions comprehensively. It is combined. The money is more than N50 billion dedicated to the education sector. Everything has its own components, it’s more than N50 billion. For the educational sector including the Polytechnics and everybody, I think it is up to N350 billion captured in the 2023 budget.

“You do one line one step. This is a fall-out of industrial action, so we are tidying it up now starting with their condition of service of which their wage is first thing first. So it is when you do your wages that you now do extra allowances.”