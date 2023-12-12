Libya Deports 1,000 Illegal Migrants To Egypt, Nigeria

Libya, on Tuesday, deported approximately 1,000 migrants from Egypt and Nigeria who had been residing in the North African nation without legal authorization.

Reportedly, 664 Egyptians were scheduled to be transported by bus to the Emsaed border post with Egypt, located nearly 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Tripoli.

General Mohamad Bardaa, the leader of the country’s anti-immigration body affiliated with the interior ministry, mentioned that 300 Nigerians were escorted to the airport for repatriation, as reported by AFP.

Since the upheaval following the removal and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, Libya has experienced political chaos. It is currently being governed by conflicting administrations in the West and East. Consequently, the nation has evolved into a major center for illegal migration to Europe.

Individuals attempting the hazardous sea journey to Europe from North Africa often become victims of trafficking networks that exploit them for financial gain.

Over the years, thousands of people, predominantly Egyptians, have resided unlawfully in and around the Libyan capital, engaging in various sectors such as agriculture, business, and construction.

In a similar initiative last month, 600 Egyptians were repatriated on November 6, while 250 individuals were sent back to Niger and Chad on November 28.

According to figures from the International Organization for Migration, between May and June of this year, there were over 700,000 migrants in Libya, with the majority hailing from Niger and Egypt.