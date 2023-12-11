Obaseki Appoints New Special Advisers [Full List]

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointments of new Special Advisers in the Edo State Government.

This was made known in a statement sent to Naija News on Monday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie.

The appointees are Lady Uwa Osunbor, Special Adviser, Political; Dr. Philomena Ihenyen, Special Adviser, Political; Hon. Jimfred Obadiku, Special Adviser, Political and Shedrack Ohiorenua Udugbai, Special Adviser, Youth Affairs.

The Governor also approved the appointments of Special Advisers for the State’s nine Federal Constituencies.

The appointees are: Philomena Balogun, Akoko-Edo; Hon. Ayuba Sedenu, Etsako East/West/Central; Abu Abdullahi, Owan West/East; Kenneth Edebiri, Orhionmwon/Uhunmwode; Osagie Ekunwe Melody, Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituencies.

Others are: Victor Enoghama, Oredo; Mr. Kelvin Obarogie, Ovia South West/Ovia North East; Mr. Patrick Iluobe, Esan North-East/Esan South- East, and Mrs. Herberta Ayu, Esan Central/West/Igueben Federal Constituencies.

The swearing-in of the appointees will be conducted at a date to be announced later.