Notorious Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’s Mother Dies At 95

The mother of the infamous Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Maria Consuelo Loera, has passed away at the age of 95, as reported by family members and local media.

Maria Consuelo Loera died on Sunday at a private hospital in Culiacan, the capital of the northwestern state of Sinaloa, where her son’s powerful drug trafficking cartel is based. Her death was attributed to complications arising weeks after gallbladder surgery.

Maria Consuelo Loera gained public attention when she met with Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in March 2020 during his tour of the state. Their encounter sparked controversy as Obrador approached her car to greet her, leading to criticism of the leader.

At that time, Obrador defended the meeting, stating that the elderly woman “deserves all my respect regardless of who her son is.” He explained his gesture, saying, “If I shake hands with white-collar criminals, how can I not shake hands with a lady?”

During the meeting, Loera handed Obrador a letter requesting assistance in obtaining a humanitarian visa to visit her son in prison in the United States, where El Chapo had been serving a life sentence for drug trafficking since 2019. Unfortunately, she was never able to make the trip.

Responding to the news of her death during a press conference on Monday, Obrador expressed his condolences, stating, “I respect the family… Any human being who loses her life deserves respect and consideration for the relatives of everyone. No human is alien to me.”