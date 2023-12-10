Every Part Of Nigeria Will Feel Impact Of Tinubu’s Govt – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that every part of the country will be made to feel the impact of the government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima gave the assurance when he received the traditional ruler from Mangu Local Government Area in Plateau State, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, HRH John Hirse, who led a team on a courtesy visit to his office in Aso Rock, Abuja.

In a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Stanley Nwocha, the vice president said the Tibubu government would ensure that no part of the country is left out in the quest for development.

Shettima asserted that development is the only way to foster peace, unity and development.

He assured the delegation that peace would be restored in Mangu in the shortest possible time, noting that President Tinubu was on top of the situation to ensure the inevitable return of peace to all troubled parts of the country.

He said: “The crisis in Plateau State has nothing to do with religion. It is just for us to understand ourselves and coexist peacefully with one another. Plateau State is a blessed land with both Muslims and Christians. What binds us together supersedes what divides us. This administration will deploy all resources towards addressing all the political contradictions in the bid to restore peace and harmony in the State.

“We are going to address, by the grace of God, all the internal contradictions, the political connotations and even the ethnic undertones which are part of the conflict and ensure we find a lasting solution.

“Ours is a great nation chained by so-called social contradictions that we have in the system, and it is absolutely essential that for peace and development of our nation, we must restore the confidence of the people and the government.”

Earlier in his remarks, HRH Hirse said the delegation was in Aso Villa to show appreciation to the vice president for attending his coronation personally, showing that he is a father of all.

He, therefore, pledged his support and that of his people to Tinubu’s administration.