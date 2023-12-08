Saudi Prince Dies In Military Plane Crash

The Saudi monarchy has announced the death of Saudi Prince, Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the age of 62.

Naija News understands that the Saudi Prince died in a tragic military airplane crash which reportedly happened during a training mission in the Eastern Province on December 7, 2023.

According to reports, the F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the Air Force.

The Saudi royal court released a brief statement late Thursday informing that funeral prayers for the deceased prince would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, the son of Prince Bandar and the grandson of King Abdulaziz, the first Saudi monarch, had a notable military career.

Story continues below advertisement



Born in 1961, the prince held the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and served as assistant intelligence chief at the GIP, the Saudi intelligence agency, from 2004 to 2012.