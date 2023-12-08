Late Alaafin’s Son, Abdulfatai Is Dead

Prince Abdulfatai Adeyemi, also known as the D-Gov, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, died in the early hours of Friday, a day before his 47th birthday.

He reportedly died of diabetes at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo prince, who was said to have been ill for a while, aspired for the Oyo Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019 but lost the election to his brother, Akeem Adeyemi, fondly called Skimeh, who was re-elected for a second term.

He was appointed by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, as Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board in his first term.