Federal High Court Summons Obaseki Over Refusal To Swear In 8 Judges Since June 2023

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to appear before it and give the reason for refusing to swear in 8 Judges-designate of the Edo State High Court, who were recommended for appointment as Honourable High Court Judges by the National Judicial Council since June 2023.

An Edo-born lawyer, Adaze Andrew Emwanta, had instituted the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/1634/2023 against the Governor of Edo State, the state Attorney General and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The court presided by Hon. Justice O. A Egwuatu, after hearing the application and submission of counsel for the Plaintiff/Applicant, Dafenone Akpomudiare Esq, of Idahagbon & Co. gave a bench ruling on the motion ex-parte.

The judge in his ruling held that “it is hereby ordered that an Order of this Honourable Court is made for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants/Respondents, their assigned agents however so called to show cause why the reliefs of the Plaintiff/Applicant in his originating summons should not be granted with respect to the prolonged delay and/or refusal of the 2nd and 3rd Respondents to swear in the eight (8) judicial officers-designate recommended by the 1st Defendant/Respondent as Judges of the Edo State High Court”.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to the 22nd of January 2024. All the Defendants/Respondents have been served the court-enrolled order.

Under the Federal High Court rules, the Governor and other defendants have three days to comply with the order to show course by filing their court processes as Respondents to the order of court.