Badly Cooked Media Propaganda – NLC Addresses Reports Claiming FG Sponsored Ajaero’s Dubai Trip To COP 28

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, has said that they are responsible for sponsoring their president’s trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) held in Dubai.

Naija News reports that following the NLC president, Joe Ajaero’s presence in the conference, various reports have claimed that he was compensated with the trip by the Federal Government after the assault on him in Imo state.

However, in a statement signed by the NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah and made available to Naija News, the congress stated that the reports were false.

The NLC explained that they are participating in the conference as part of their commitment to defending workers’ interests concerning the impact of Climate Change on their livelihood.

NLC took responsibility for fully funding Ajaero’s trip.

The statement read, “The badly cooked media propaganda tried to present the participation of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, at the Conference of the Parties in Dubai as a gift from the government.

“The yellow light report dubbed the trip by the NLC president as compensation after he survived a barbaric assault at the hands of agents of the state in Imo State.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. The NLC is participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as part of the NLC’s commitment to defending workers’ interests concerning the impact of Climate Change on the livelihood of workers especially with regards to the Just Transition.

“The president’s trip and that of the NLC Focal Person on Climate Change, Comrade Eche Asuzu, was fully paid for by the NLC with NLC participating in the Conference of the Parties since 2009.”