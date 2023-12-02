Ondo Local Govt Worker Slumps, Dies In Office

An employee at Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, identified as Matthew, has reportedly passed away at his office.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday revealed that the staff slumped at his office and eventually died.

The resident of Elemosi in Ondo town was said to have arrived at work on Friday before having breakfast in his car parked within the LGA. However, shortly after resuming work for the day and engaging in discussions with his colleagues, Matthew suddenly collapsed and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

“He had no sign of ailment at all. This is shocking to us. We had to rush him to the hospital at Bolorunduro but doctors confirmed that he was dead on arrival. His death is just beyond our imagination,” a colleague of the deceased who pleaded anonymity told Daily Trust.

The media platform claimed to have made efforts to speak to the deceased’s wife but was unsuccessful as family sources claimed she was grieving.

One of the family sources, however, revealed that the immediate family of the deceased was planning burial rites.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to journalists, explaining that the police were investigating the true cause of the death of the deceased, stressing that his remains had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.