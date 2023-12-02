Nigerian Female Soldier Clinches Gold At World Wrestling Championship

At the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship being held in Azerbaijan, Corporal Hannah Reuben, a member of the Nigerian Army, has taken home the gold medal.

Naija News reports that Reuben competed on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the women’s 76kg division at the Military Wrestling Championship.

Announcing the development in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Saturday, the Nigerian Army shared a short clip detailing Reuben’s feat.

According to reports, the soldier placed second in the women’s 76 kg division in the African Wrestling Championships in 2022 and 2023.

“I want to thank Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, and other service chiefs for ensuring wrestlers in the Nigerian Military attended the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship,” the Corporal was reported to have stated.

She continued by saying that “we were provided with all the necessary logistics to excel,” which made the tournament preparations excellent.

Meanwhile, Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has received the award of Outstanding Georgia Citizen.

The singer was honoured with the award while attending the Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate on Friday.

Announcing the development in a tweet via his official X account, the singer wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good.”