Fire Service To Activate Digital Detection Platform

The Federal Fire Service will soon activate its computerized fire detection platform, according to Jaji Abdulganiyu, Controller General of the agency.

Naija News reports that the CG claimed that the relevance of the platform’s use arose from the dynamic nature of fire disasters in a world that was evolving.

The digital innovation, he said, will minimize the loss of life and property by improving response times upon its release.

The service’s spokesperson, Paul Abraham, said in a statement on Saturday that the CG began this at the opening of a one-week digital detection course in Lagos.

The statement said “Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. The Federal Fire Service, in conjunction with Hoist Life Safety Systems Limited, has flagged off a one-week digital fire detection training for men of the service to promptly combat the prevailing fire outbreaks.

“The training commenced with the Federal Fire Service Zonal Command Headquarters, Lagos State, and aimed to cover all zonal commands across the nation.

“The CG said the training became pertinent due to the dynamism of fire disasters in a changing world. He said that the digital innovation, which would be unveiled soon, would improve response time, thereby reducing the loss of lives and property to the barest minimum and saving households and the nation from economic loss.

"Participants at the training expressed excitement for being part of the innovation as well as the digital skill acquisition, which is capable of increasing their work efficiency."

The CG also urged everyone to take precautions to avoid fire outbreaks during the holiday season.