Private School Owners Dissolve National Excos

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has announced the dissolution of its national executive, which was previously led by former President Yomi Otubela, Naija News reports.

The Board of Trustees (BOT) stated that an interim administration has been established to manage the association for four months until elections are held to restore order.

The BOT made this announcement during a briefing in Abuja, following the expiration of Otubela’s term on November 22, 2023.

This news platform understands that NAPPS has been embroiled in a leadership dispute, with the People’s Parliament in NAPPS previously impeaching Otubela for alleged misconduct. Otubela, who denied all allegations, was also accused of attempting to extend his tenure by failing to establish an electoral committee in a timely manner.

Speaking during the recent conference, the Chairman of NAPPS’ BOT, Dr. Mijinyawa Said, said the board’s decision was to save the association from untold administrative upheavals.

He mentioned that the principle of necessity was utilized and multiple strategies were implemented to facilitate the establishment of a new administration responsible for overseeing the association’s affairs and organizing reliable elections within a timeframe of 120 days or 4 months.