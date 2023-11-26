‘You Will Be Killed If You Come To Cameroon’ – Ambazonian Fighters Warn Okocha, Amokachi

Nigerian football players, invited by the President of the Cameroonian Football Association, Samuel Eto’o, for a ceremonial tournament in Victoria City, Cameroon, have received a threatening warning from a separatist group.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Daily Post noted that the warning was communicated in a voice message by Comrade Chris Anon, claiming to be the leader of the Ambazonia Interim Government, based in the USA.

He asserted that participating players, including former Nigerian stars like Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, could face severe risks.

The Restoration Fighters of the Ambazonia Interim Government, fighting for the independence of Southwest Cameroon, cautioned that the players’ safety could not be assured if they disregarded the warning.

They labelled the tournament as disrespectful to the Ambazonian people.

The group has declared a complete lockdown in Victoria City and the surrounding Fago County on the day of the tournament.

They have sternly advised residents to remain indoors, warning of lethal consequences for non-compliance.

Parts of the voice message stated, “The Restoration Fighters of Ambazonia Control Victoria and the entire county and are committed to ensuring the lockdown. Our determination to safeguard the integrity of Ambazonia’s independence struggle will not be deterred. We show no mercy for any persons who attempt to disregard the lockdown.

“It is essential to emphasise the severity of the situation and to caution against actions that could be misconstrued as aligning with any form of propaganda.

“The football match proposed by Samuel Eto’o is very controversial; it is a misguided and insensitive initiative.

“That decision to involve international players from Nigeria is deeply troubling.

“The timing and location of the tournament give rise to suspicions.

“We seriously and strongly caution Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi and others who are promoting and preparing to participate in the tournament to reconsider their involvement as their participation may unintentionally result in bloodshed.

“We cannot help but question Samuel Eto’o’s decision to organize this tournament in Victoria, an Ambazonia territory that has been marred by war for over seven years, for which 30,000 Ambazonians have been killed.

Story continues below advertisement

“It raises legitimate concerns about potential exploitation of the situation for purposes that are not in the best interests of Victoria and Ambazonia in general.”