Building Under Construction Collapses In Abuja

A building under construction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, experienced a partial collapse. One person was reportedly rescued from the building collapse.

Naija News learnt that the incident took place on Saturday in the Central Business District, adjacent to Taj Bank. Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isa, said the agency was notified about the collapse an hour after the construction workers’ unsuccessful attempts to save their trapped colleague.

The cause of the partial collapse remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

However, a team from FEMA and the FCT fire service were “able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator.

“The victim was part of labourers casting the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him,” Isa said in the statement made available to journalists.

According to Isa, the victim currently receives treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

During his visit to the site, Mohammed Sabo, the acting director-general of FEMA, emphasized the importance of following building codes and standards.

He urged construction companies and developers to steer clear of substandard materials and shortcuts in the construction process.

“They should prioritise the safety of their workers during construction and that of the ultimate consumers who are the future occupants of the building,” Sabo added.