Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26th November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1155 and sell at N1163 on Saturday 25th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1155 Selling Rate N1163

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 805 Selling Rate 806

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy Reform, Taiwo Oyedele, has suggested that paying taxes and levies in foreign currency was not helping the country’s economy.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Oyedele said that the development was causing more unnecessary demand for forex, insisting that when companies cannot access foreign currencies, they also do not pay on time.

“There’s a requirement for Nigerian companies & businesses to pay some levies and taxes in foreign currency, which is not helping our economy by creating unnecessary demand in the forex market,” Oyedele said.

Story continues below advertisement

His comment amidst Naira’s poor performance in the forex market. On Friday, Naija News reported that the official Investor and Exporter forex window witnessed a decline in naira value on Thursday, as the US Dollar supply decreased by 46.77 per cent.