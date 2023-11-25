‘You Are Being Wicked And Unreasonable For Trying To Hand Over The Party To Wike’ – APC Chieftain Blasts Tinubu, Ganduje

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has condemned the dissolution of the executives of the party in Rivers State.

Speaking via a statement on Saturday, Eze alleged that the dissolution occurred because certain players were trying to embarrass former Rivers Governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Eze claimed that Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, wanted to hand over the state to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and water down Amaechi and his team’s influence.

Eze reminded those he called the cabal to be wary of Wike, whom he described as a political chameleon.

He said: “I am happy to note that both Tinubu and Ganduje have suffered and tested the bitter pills of Wike in most of his attempts to decimate the party and to handover the party structure to him and his agents is nothing but sheer wickedness and unreasonableness because it will definitely backfire.

“It is however unfortunate that all the appointments so far made by Tinubu and his government have only favoured Wike, who fought Rivers APC to a standstill with the resource of the state at their peck and call.”

Story continues below advertisement

He subsequently warned Ganduje and the party leadership that the dissolution of the excos could be prejudicial as the matter is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.