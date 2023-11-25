‘E No Go Better For All Of Una’ – Mr Macaroni Lashes Out At Netizens Angry With Him For Calling Out A Pastor

Nollywood actor and comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has berated Christian Twitter users who were offended because he called out a clergyman.

Naija News understands that a few days ago, a clergyman, Apostle Arome Osai, had lashed out at a Pastor for using the platform of a ‘strange comedian’ to advertise their church programme.

The clergyman said, “Somebody says he wants to advertise a church meeting. Then he gets an obviously strange comedian whose philosophy about life is advertising lust in brilliant ways….then you are advertising a church meeting and because it is about marketing, it is about the numbers, it is about the likes, it is about the online community that can be reached.. so a church meeting can be advertised on a platform that had been built on an altar of lust.. so when you see the principles that can be employed, then we know what you are pregnant with. Whether it is God that impregnated you or whether something else responsible’’.

Hours after the pastor’s statement went viral, Mr Macaroni took to his X handle to call out the ‘strange pastor.’

He insisted that the clergyman’s statement is built on half-truths and filled with deceit and lies.

The thespian argued that he uses his content to teach, inform and educate the society.

He insisted that it is okay if the ‘’strange pastor’ does not see that his content is an imitation of life, but he would tolerate anyone reducing his brand to the limited perversion of their ‘’strange mind’’.

Some Nigerians on Twitter immediately called him out for referring to the clergyman as a ‘’Strange pastor”.

They stated that he was referring to no other person but Apostle Arome.

However, Mr Macaroni lashed out at those who were displeased with him for calling out the man of God.

