Kogi Governorship Tribunal Begins Sitting On Saturday

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Bolna’an-Dongban, has set up the Kogi Off-Cycle Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News understands that the tribunal is set to begin sitting on Saturday,

The tribunal Secretary, David Umar-Mike, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday.

The November 11 election saw Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as the winner with 446,237 votes, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), garnered 259,052 votes.

Umar-Mike said, “By God’s grace, the tribunal will be sitting this Saturday, Nov. 25. We will take ex parte motions.

“This is because all we have at hand right now are the ex parte motions that will be taken on that Saturday.

“But the work proper may take a few more days because counsels will have to go and start looking for documents at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the rest of them before they file their various petitions.”

He said that the constitution of the election tribunal was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act (as amended).

According to him, the tribunal registry has since opened for business at the state High Court of Justice complex, Lokoja.