‘Nigeria’s Judicial, Electoral Systems Are Collapsing’ – Moghalu

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Kingsley Moghalu, has claimed that Nigeria’s judicial and electoral systems are gradually collapsing.

Issuing a warning via his official X handle on Wednesday, Moghalu said that the collapse of the country’s judicial and electoral system will severely affect the country’s democracy.

“Nigeria’s judicial and electoral systems are collapsing. This has ominous implications for our aspirations for democracy. Often, those who benefit from these systemic failures are intoxicated by their advantage. But, history tells us that longer term, the prognosis isn’t pretty,” a tweet by Moghalu read.

His comment came after the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court ruling that sacked Kano state governor in circulation contradicted the appellate court’s ruling.

Naija News recalls that the court of appeal upheld the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ruling that sacked Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor.

Although the widely publicized ruling from the court last Friday suggested that the appellate court maintained the petition tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf, the state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, contended that the judgment’s CTC demonstrated that the appeal court upheld Yusuf’s election victory.

Isa-Dederi claimed that the Court of Appeal overturned the Kano Election Petition Tribunal’s ruling due to its lack of merit, as stated in the written decision.