Free Bus Scheme Edo Govt Spent N110 Million On Diesel In 3 Months

In its ongoing free bus scheme, the Edo state government has revealed that it spent N110 million to buy diesel to fuel buses.

Making this disclosure in a statement, the Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, detailed that the state government had spent N110,509,230 on the free bus scheme that operates from Mondays to Saturdays in the state.

He explained that the free transportation scheme was part of the state’s measures to cushion the hard-felt impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“The Edo State Government has spent N110, 509,230 in the last three months on the free bus scheme, which operates intra-city services from Monday to Saturdays and inter-city services from Monday to Sundays across the State. The scheme, which commenced on September 11, 2023, for an initial two-month period to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government on the people of the State, has continued to record success and garner positive feedback, directly benefitting over 1.5m Edo residents within the first phase of its operation,” a statement by Nehikhare read.

Naija News reports that the state government made the clarifiaction after the lawmaker, representing Esan Central Senator Monday Okpebholo, accused the Edo State government of misappropriating the N5bn petroleum subsidy removal allocated to the state by the Federal Government.

The senator also alleged an expenditure of N7bn on diesel to fuel Edo City Transport (ECTS) Buses in just three months.

The commissioner said Okpebholo‘s allegations were misleading, adding that his comment is undistinguished, imaginary and false.