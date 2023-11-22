Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 22nd November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1140 and sell at N1150 on Tuesday 21st November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1140 Selling Rate N1150

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 817 Selling Rate 818

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the second time.

The CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, made this known in a chat with Bloomberg on Monday.

He said, “MPC is not holding a meeting this week.”

The meeting, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, has been postponed for a second time since Olayemi Cardoso became the CBN Governor in September.