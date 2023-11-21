Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 21st November, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 21st November 2023.

The PUNCH: The House of Representatives has summoned 83 ministries, departments, and agencies of the Federal Government as it begins an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of over N447.6bn COVID-19 intervention fund from 2020 to 2022. Checks by The PUNCH in the budgets of the MDAs showed that at least 22 of them got not less than N447.6bn as COVID-19 funds in 2020 alone.

Vanguard: As Nigerians continue to battle the harsh impact of the rising inflation rate and depreciation of the naira, anxiety over the direction of the economy heightened yesterday, as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, deferred the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, meeting for the second consecutive time.

This Day: Renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, yesterday, described as a dangerous judicial trend the recent tendency by the courts to sanction voters and deprive them of their rights to elect leaders of their choice due to the mistakes of some electoral officers.

The Nation: The prospect of German investment in Nigeria’s power and rail sector brightened yesterday after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It was the second meeting between the two leaders in one month, both of which focused on German investment in Nigeria.

Daily Trust: The House of Representatives has invited 83 Ministries, Departments and Agencies to appear before its Public Accounts Committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 intervention funds.

