Details Of 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon

The organizers of the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon have announced that the sub-regional competition will take place on December 16, 2023.

In contrast to the previous editions in which the race was limited to the half-marathon distance, this year’s edition will include a 5-kilometer race tailored for casual runners and families.

The Rugby Federation office in Abuja, the AFN secretariat in Abuja, the sports offices in each of the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory, and the ECOWAS secretariat are expected to give free registration forms to interested parties, according to a statement released on Monday.

Others who want to participate in the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon can register online for it at www.ecowasabujamarathon.com.

The ECOWAS Secretariat will serve as the starting point for the half marathon this year, while the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway will serve as the starting point for the 5 km race.

The conclusion of both races will take place in Eagles Square, along with additional events and entertainment.

The race director of the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, Gabriel Okon encouraged all Nigerians to utilize this platform to connect with people throughout the sub-region.

Okon also disclosed that because the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon has grown in size, there will be several delectable prizes up for grabs at this year’s competition.

“This year’s theme is promoting integration among ECOWAS citizens so we want our people both old and young in Abuja and across the country to come out en mass to be part of this year’s race,” Okon said.