Family Of Late 17-Year-Old Student Tortured To Death In Adamawa Seeks Justice

The family of the 17-year-old GSS student, Abdullahi Abba who was allegedly tortured to death over a missing phone by security operatives in Adamawa state has demanded justice.

The Police promised to prosecute any of its personnel found culpable of violating human rights.

Abba, a secondary school student, had died after allegedly being tortured by operatives of a security taskforce over a stolen phone.

According to TVC, the family of the deceased on Thursday, demanded that the perpetrators of the act that shattered the dream of their son should be brought to book.

The Adamawa state police command is now in the eye of the storm trying to protect its image over another case of human rights abuse.

According to reports, data released by the Centre for Democratic and Development claimed that between 2011 and 2021 over 13,000 people were killed by torture, stray bullets or trigger-happy security operatives.

The northeast region of the country which has been fighting to contain the activities of home grown terrorists had its fair share of human rights abuses.

The National Human Rights Commission notes that between 2021 to April 2022, Adamawa state recorded 247 human rights violation cases.

The Commission said it was able to resolve 75 percent of such cases, while 25 percent are pending.