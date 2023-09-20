Why Lawmakers Won’t Succeed In Impeaching Akpabio – Labour Party Senator Backs Senate President

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), has urged aggrieved senators to shelve alleged plans to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that reports had emerged last week that two prominent Senators from the North West and other Senators were already meeting and strategising how to remove Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate.

The report alleged that the Senators believed that the President of the Senate was a rubber stamp and may not be able to carry out his duties effectively.

But speaking to Vanguard, Imasuen questioned where the aggrieved senators would get the required numbers to remove Akpabio from office.

He urged the lawmakers to focus on pertinent issues confronting the nation, like poverty, unemployment, infrastructural deficit, insecurity, and the economy.

Senator Imasuen said, “This is a Senate that has just started its tenure of four years. It is barely two months old, it will be out of place for anyone or group to be talking of impeachment and I ask what is the basis of this impeachment plot, where will they get the number from? They cannot get the number to remove the President of the Senate.

“This 10th Senate is a corrective one and we need to be focused on the most important issues facing the nation like poverty, unemployment, infrastructural deficit across the nation, insecurity and the economy. Any other issue outside these will be a distraction.

“Therefore, I enjoin my brothers and sisters in the Senate to focus on what brought us to the Upper Chamber and these are security and welfare of the people. These should be our focus.”