Details Of Google’s New Update For Bard

Unlocking our most capable model yet

We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Bard to the world. Your feedback has helped unlock the most capable version of Bard yet for stronger collaboration.

Bard now allows people to collaborate on creative projects, start in one language and continue in up to 40+ other languages and countries, ask for in-depth coding assistance, or learn about new topics from different points of view with greater quality and accuracy.

Learning from feedback, such as thumbs up and down on responses, we’ve applied state of the art reinforcement learning techniques to train the model to be more intuitive and imaginative.

Since its initial release in February, the feedback from our users coupled with the updates we’ve made to our PaLM2 model have accelerated Bard’s ability to be more intuitive, imaginative, and responsive than ever before in languages and countries all over the world.

Bring plans to life faster and easier – with Bard Extensions

We are taking an important step in expanding the capabilities of Bard by pulling in information from the Google apps and services you rely upon everyday.

Bard can now retrieve and help you work with real time info from Maps, YouTube, Hotels and Flights. You can pull together what you need across information sources and bring ideas to life easier and faster. These extensions are enabled by default, and you can disable them any time.

Now, you can collaborate not only with the world’s information, but also with your own, all in one place, with Bard as your creative partner. With permission, you can enable Bard to interact with information from your Gmail, Docs and Drive so you can find, summarise and answer questions across your personal content. Your Google Workspace data won’t be used to train Bard’s public model and you can disable at any time.

The real magic of Extensions comes through in your ability to mix them together in an intuitive, natural way the same way you’d talk to a friend. We live our lives across apps and tabs, but with Extensions, Bard now has a bunch of helpers that can bring back only the info you need from those apps and services. So, instead of hours of research for flights and plans on 2/14, you can just ask Bard to look up flights on Valentine’s Day, places to buy flowers near the airport, and even write you a poem to surprise your special someone, all in one conversation.

This is the first step in a fundamentally new capability for Bard – the ability to talk to other apps and services to provide more helpful responses. This is a very young area of AI – we are still learning and iterating fast – but are excited to make these features available to users and get their feedback