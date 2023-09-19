Abuja Natives Agitating For Their Own Governor Are Doing Comedy Show – SDP Presidential Candidate

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo has reacted to reports of some Abuja natives agitating that an election should be conducted for them to choose their governor since the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) equated the FCT to a state.

Adebayo opined that such a move could be compared to a comedy show, insisting that Abuja as a federal capital territory is a constitutional creation.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the SDP flagbearer argued that according to the constitution, the FCT is to be administered by the president himself by appointing a minister.

He urged those agitating for a governor to go to the National Assembly and ask that they amend the constitution instead of going to court.

According to him, “It is a comedy show that they are doing. In politics, you do the serious and the comic. Abuja as a federal capital territory is a constitutional creation and how Abuja will be administered is also written in the constitution.

“It is there that Abuja will be administered by the President himself by appointing a minister, so the president can even put Abuja under the Ministry of Interior, which is still a ministry. The person running Abuja under Nigeria’s constitution is the President. There is no Ministry of FCT in our constitution, what we have is 36 states and the federal capital territory; what the constitution says is that anything you give to the states that you give the FCT its own, so if for instance people are voting, the people of Abuja should be allowed to vote too.

“Anyone in the FCT that wants to have a governor in the FCT, the court is not where they should do that, they should go to the National Assembly and tell them to amend the constitution or pass a new FCT Act which the president may sign and they can create a Mayoralty for Abuja.”