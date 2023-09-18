Zacchaeus Adedeji Resumes As Acting FIRS Chairman (Video)

The newly acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacchaeus Adedeji resumed officially on Monday, 18th September.

Naija News reports following his appointment last week by President Bola Tinubu, Adedeji resumed at the FIRS headquarters in Abuja and was warmly received by the outgoing chairman, Muhammad Nami and top management staff of the service.

Upon arrival, he proceeded to the organization’s boardroom for the handover ceremony.

See the video.

Recall that the President asked Adedeji to fill the void created by the retirement leave of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Mohammed Nami, whose tenure ends in December 2023.

Adedeji, who is a certified accountant, hails from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government of Oyo state, and recently bagged his doctorate degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14.

Sacked FIRS Boss Speaks

The immediate past executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has reacted to his dismissal.

Nami, in a statement issued on Thursday night, expressed appreciation to ex-President Muhamnmadu Buhari and President Tinubu for allowing him to serve the country for almost four years.

Nami extended his appreciation to the staff of FIRS, taxpayers, and Nigerians for the corporation throughout his tenure.

He further listed their achievements in the commission and urged Nigerians to support Zacchaeus Adedeji.