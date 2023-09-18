Video: Regina Daniels Opens Up On Marriage Experience With Husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, the wife of Nigerian billionaire cum politician, Ned Nwoko, has opened up on details of her marriage amidst criticisms that the love-dovey moments shared online are not what she is experiencing at home.

Naija News recalls that Regina’s marriage to Ned came with public outrage, especially as many critics believed the politician was old enough to be her father.

In an interview with BBC news, Pidgin, the movie star, said the feeling of marriage at their home is beyond what the public see on social media.

She stated that despite what people might assume, she lives a happy and comfortable lifestyle.

Reginal Daniels added that they shares a good laugh whenever she reads some of the hateful comments with her husband online.

She said, “My husband na Odogwu. The feeling for inside house sweet pass wetin people dey see for outside. Anything wey I want like this, I go get am. To cook, the day wey I say I wan cook, e go even fight me say why I dey cook? Say make i comot for kitchen. It’s a very comfortable lifestyle and a happy one”