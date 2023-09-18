Peter Obi Speaks On What Can Happen To Nigeria After Bangladesh Experience

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has shared what he believes can happen in Nigeria based on what he saw recently in Bangladesh.

The LP flag bearer revealed that he was in Bangladesh last week to participate in the Investment Forum organized by the Bangladesh Government and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and noticed a positive transformation in the economy of the country.

According to Obi, in 2009, Bangladesh was battling with poverty and poor infrastructure with a GDP of $102 billion, a GDP per capita of $688 and an unemployment rate of around 10-12%.

He explained that 14 years after, Bangladesh now has a GDP of $460 billion with a GDP per capita of $2700 and an unemployment rate that is below 5%.

The LP presidential candidate attributed the positive growth to the right leadership and added that with the same kind of right leadership, Nigeria can also make huge developmental leaps.

In his words, “I travelled to Bangladesh last week to participate in the Investment Forum organized by the Bangladesh Government and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

“As a Guest Speaker at one of the events, I spoke on “SME Formalisation and Internationalisation in the Commonwealth: Empowering Growth and Global Reach.” I visited Bangladesh in mid-2009, about 6 months after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assumed office.

“At that time, the country’s Human Development Index was within the low category. Her GDP was $102 billion, with a GDP per capita of $688. Unemployment was around 10-12%. You could see and feel the poverty and poor infrastructure.

“When I returned last week, about 14 years after, their Human Development Index (HDI) was now on the high side of the Medium category and will soon be in the High category. Their GDP is $460 billion with a GDP per capita of $2700. The unemployment rate is now below 5%.

“Poverty has been greatly reduced and infrastructure greatly improved from what it was in 2009. They have a steady growth average of over 6% within the said period. Though still grappling with some challenges, the Leadership is determined and focused on a productive and progressive Bangladesh with clear and measurable goals for growth.

“After the visit and interacting with Leaders, I remain convinced that with the right Leadership, a new Nigeria that will be productive, and progressive, devoid of tribalism, religious sentiments, and criminality, but will benefit all is POssible. – PO”