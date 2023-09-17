Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 17th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 16th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N955 and sell at N960 on Saturday, 16th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, disclosed that no fewer than 42 firms have been listed for the 2022 Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme.

Naija News gathered that about 300 companies/entities indicated an interest in either revalidating their pre-qualification status as existing participants or submitting a statement of qualification as new participants for the programme when the request for qualification was announced in the fourth quarter of last year.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC) said award letters were already being transmitted to the respective successful entities through the appropriate channels.

The upstream regulator said, “The NUPRC hereby announces the outcome of the bidding exercise and issuance of letters of award to 42 companies/entities deemed successful in the keenly contested bid for 49 flare sites put forward during the 2022 Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme auction process.

“38 of the companies/entities have been awarded 40 flare sites for standalone single flare site development, while four are awarded nine locations to be developed as clusters.

“Reserve bidders’ status has also been accorded some companies for the corresponding flare sites in case the preferred bidders fail to meet the terms and conditions stipulated in the RFP (Request for Proposal).”