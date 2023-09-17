CJN, Ariwoola To Swear In Nine Court Of Appeal Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will swear in newly appointed nine Justices of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

Naija News gathered that the event is scheduled to be held at the main court auditorium of the Supreme Court.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Director of Press and Information of the court, Dr Akande Festus, the justices are Hannatu Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on May 24, 1999; Binta Zubairu from Kaduna State appointed a High Court Judge on October 31, 2001; and Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on January 17, 2005, respectively.

Others are Justices Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 22nd June 2009; Asma’u Mainoma from Federal Capital Territory appointed High Court Judge on February 1_ 2013; Lateef A Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on June 26, 2014; and Jane Iyang from Cross River State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on February 12, 2015.

The rest are Justices Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who got elevation to the High Court Bench on 12th February 2015; and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on 14th July 2017, respectively.

Akande also said Justice Amina Augie would retire from the apex court after attaining the age of 70 years on September 21.

He said, “Justice Amina Augie will formally retire from the Supreme Court Bench on Thursday, September 21, 2023, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Sunday, 3rd September, 2023.

“The valedictory court session in her honour was delayed because of the annual vacation of the Court which just ended on Friday, 15th September 2023.

“Justice Amina Augie was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court on November 7, 2016. She graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978.”