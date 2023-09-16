Professor ‘Indicted’ For Examination Malpractice To Get SAN Rank

Benedicta Daudu, an associate Professor of Law, who was caught and suspended for examination malpractices, is set to be among 69 lawyers shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Dauda was shortlisted by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the SAN rank reserved for Nigerian lawyers who have distinguished themselves in legal practice, either in the advocacy or academic lines.

The former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law at the University of Jos was caught cheating while taking an examination for a Master’s degree in research and public policy at the same institution.

The university’s Department of Research and Public Policy accused her of smuggling in prepared answers during the examination for the global context in the public policy course.

In December 2016, the university suspended Daudu while trying to properly investigate the issue and the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) suspended her membership.

Although Dauda instituted a legal action against the university, it was later learnt that the professor and the UNIJOS management reached a settlement agreement out of court.

Later, the law professor resigned her appointment and was paid off.