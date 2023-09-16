Oyo Monarchs: Your Display Was An Affront, Intentional Desecration On Yoruba – Oluwo Blasts Obasanjo

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called out the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, over his remarks towards Oyo monarchs at the inauguration of the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin road in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the former president had ordered the monarchs to get up to greet Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, during the commissioning of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Iseyin.

Obasanjo, who was a special guest of honour at the event, expressed dismay over the behaviour of the kings, describing it as ‘disrespectful’ toward the office of the governor and himself when they were being introduced and the monarchs were seated.

Reacting to Obasanjo’s remarks, the Oluwo, through his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, criticized the former president for what he saw as a desecration of the traditional institution in Yoruba land.

He faulted the monarchs who showed obeisance to Obasanjo’s directive, considering it an insult to the traditional institutions.

According to Oluwo, respect should be earned rather than demanded, highlighting that traditional rulers also respect their subjects.

“I trust myself and my stool. At death, there are certain things my soul will not take let alone when alive, active and kicking. I only blame the monarchs who stood in obeisance to such an ignoble and desecrating of traditional institutions from the old man,” said Oba Akanbi.

He further stated, “There is a way respect is accorded to people of old age and position by monarchs. Kingship is an institution of God. As such, relating with kings requires a high sense of modesty, courtesy and respect.

“The display by the former president of Nigeria, General Obasanjo was an affront, an intentional desecration and sacrilege against revered stools of Yorubaland. An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional rulers are not uniform men anyone can command at will. I don’t blame him, those Royal Fathers who stood up to obey such an embarrassing direction are to be blamed. I’ve strong assurance that such will never happen and some few monarchs I will not mention.”

The Oluwo held that Obasanjo’s action was condemnable, adding that “Yoruba traditional institutions demand an apology for the open desecration to molest and bring down the institution. He needs to prove himself as a core Yoruba man with an apology letter.

“Kings are not toddlers. We are fathers. He will never try that against the Northern Emirs. This action should be a great challenge to the Yorubas most especially the Royal Fathers.”