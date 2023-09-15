Get Up – Obasanjo Angrily Commands Oyo Monarchs (Video)

A video showing the moment former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded Oyo monarchs to stand at the inauguration of the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin road in Oyo State today has surfaced on social media.

Obasanjo, who was hosted by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, at the opening of internal roads in Iseyin, made commanding gestures, whilst calling on the traditional rulers to stand, which they obliged.

He said as much as there is utmost respect for the traditional institution, a sitting Governor or President is superior to the traditional rulers and respect must be given.

The former president further described democracy built on unemployment as a failure.

He further urged leaders to embrace a form of democracy that promotes prosperity rather than one that inflicts suffering on the people.

He stated, “We must discard a form of democracy that perpetuates poverty, insecurity, and unemployment, and instead prioritize the people’s enjoyment of the dividends of democracy.”

According to the ex-president, democracy is nothing without work.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure,” he added.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

Obasanjo also stated that he was particularly delighted that the governor chose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.