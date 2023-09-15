Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 15th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 14th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N945 and sell at N950 on Thursday, 14th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N945 Selling Rate N950

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, lost more value against the US Dollar on Wednesday after closing at N950/$1 at the parallel market, Naija News understands.

The Naira was said to have closed at N930/$1 at the close of operations on Tuesday, September 12. It, however, sold at N935/$1 and N950/$1 on Wednesday, the following day.

According to Bureau de Change operators, the naira closed at 758.12/$ on Wednesday, from 742.10 on Tuesday at the Investor & Exporter forex window.

The reported figures were captured from the FMDQ, the official trading platform.

A BDC operator, Yusuf Kareem, who spoke to The PUNCH, said, “We commenced trading at 930/$ in the morning and it closed at 950/$ in the evening. The naira has been scarce; we don’t know what is happening.”

Another BDC operator, Sanusi Ibrahim, reportedly told the publication that Naira was bought and sold at N935/$1 and N950/$1 today.