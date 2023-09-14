Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 14th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N940 and sell at N950 on Wednesday, 13th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N940 Selling Rate N950

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has distanced itself from a viral publication announcing a plan to introduce a new Naira policy in the country.

The apex bank took to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday morning to warn the general public to shun the viral publication, describing it as fake news.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria would like to bring to your attention that the attached message currently circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded,” the bank wrote on the microblogging platform.

Naija News understands that the viral publication claimed the CBN would introduce the new naira policy by November 2023, which will make the United States of America ($1 USD) exchange for N125.

“The new Strategic Agenda for the Naira was announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, generating a healthy national debate,” the viral publication stated.

It further stated that the apex bank would introduce currency redomination.