Meet New FIRS Acting Chairman, Zacch Adedeji

President Bola Tinubu has appointed his special adviser on revenue, Zacch Adelabu, as the new acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Naija News reported that the president asked Adedeji to fill the void created by the retirement leave of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Mohammed Nami, whose tenure ends in December 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, September 14.

Here are things you should know about the FIRS acting Executive Chairman.

1. Zacch Adedeji is 45 years old, born in Oyo State on January 8, 1978.

2. He has a first-class degree in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

3. He served as Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

4. In 2011, at the age of 33, Adedeji was appointed by the late Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as the commissioner for finance.

5. Adedeji, a certified accountant, hails from the Iwo-Ate area of Ogo-Oluwa local government of Oyo state.

6. He led a team of less than 50 personnel to institute a Medium-Term Financial (MTF) strategy for the overall framework of Financial and Budgetary management of Oyo state.

7. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting, public service administration and public service advisory.

8. Zacch Adedeji served as Special Adviser (Revenue Matters) to President Tinubu before his current appointment.