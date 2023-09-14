DSS Gives Update On Garki Market Shooting

The Department of State Services (DSS) has given an update on the shooting incident at the Garki Market, Abuja, involving one of its operatives.

Naija News recalls that some DSS operatives had stormed the market on September 7th to make an arrest following a dispute between a client and a vendor when the situation escalated, resulting in the shooting of a tailor.

Giving an update in a statement on Thursday, DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya disclosed that the agency has constituted an in-house investigative team.

He stated that while the inquiry is ongoing, the Service has visited the two injured persons at the different hospitals where they are receiving treatment.

According to the DSS, the secret police paid the medical bills and made the required deposits for the victims.

Afunanya said: “The Service expressed readiness to move them to its world-class medical facility in Abuja. It could have undertaken these actions even if its staff were not involved.

“Though these efforts are not, in any way, in admission of guilt (as investigation is yet to be concluded), the Service believes that the victims deserve empathy, financial support and justice. While it is in regular contact with their families or guardians, it will continue to follow up on their recovery and progress. However, the DSS reassures the public that the victims are upbeat and responding well to treatment.

“The public may wish to note that the Service has not interfered with the investigation of the Police which is also detaining its Staff suspected to be involved in the incident.

“The Service’s position is not only to ensure justice for the victims, but it is in line with its avowed commitment to transparency, accountability and rule of law. Nevertheless, updates of this nature will always be made available till the matter is finally resolved.”