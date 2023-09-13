WhatsApp Introduces New ‘Channels’ Feature: Here’s How To Get Started On Android, iPhone, & Desktop

WhatsApp, the messaging app used by billions, is gradually rolling out a game-changing feature—WhatsApp Channels. Aimed at offering a dedicated space for sharing updates and connecting with followers, this feature is currently available to a limited audience but will be broadly accessible soon. Below, we outline how you can set up your own WhatsApp Channel on different platforms.

Not Available to Everyone Yet

Before diving into the details, it’s crucial to note that WhatsApp Channels is not yet available to all users. To get early access, you can join the waitlist. The feature set is also being expanded gradually, so some options, like creating a channel, might be restricted in the initial stages.

Why Use WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels will be particularly useful for brands, influencers, or anyone looking to maintain a direct line of communication with their audience. You can start a channel from your regular WhatsApp account or via the WhatsApp Business app, ensuring that the platform remains versatile for both personal and professional use.

Added Security

For those concerned about security, the option to enable two-step verification is available for the account creating the channel, as well as for any admins involved.

Creating a Channel on Android:

Open WhatsApp: Navigate to the ‘Updates’ tab. Create: Tap the menu icon , and select ‘New channel.’ Get Started: Follow the onscreen prompts. Name & Customize: Add a name for your channel. Optional customization includes adding a description and an icon.

Creating a Channel on iPhone:

Open WhatsApp: Go to the ‘Updates’ tab. Create: Tap the menu icon , and choose ‘Create Channel.’ Get Started: Continue with the onscreen instructions. Name & Customize: Add a channel name, and, optionally, a description and an icon.

Creating a Channel on Web and Desktop:

Open WhatsApp Web: Navigate to the ‘Channels’ section by clicking the Channels icon. Create: Click the menu icon , then ‘Create channel.’ Get Started: Follow the onscreen instructions. Name & Customize: Complete the setup by naming your channel and optionally adding a description and an icon.

Additional Features and Support

After you’ve set up your channel, you can share updates and even share a direct link to your channel from the channel info page. For any issues or queries, users can reach out to support by navigating to WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact us.

Stay tuned for further updates as WhatsApp Channels continue to evolve and add new features.