They Are Desperate And Trying To Make Mischief – Buchi Debunks Death Rumour

Nigerian gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged his followers to disregard rumours on social media claiming he has passed on.

The globally acclaimed gospel singer refuted the rumour while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the purported death of the award-winning gospel minister went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Reacting to the false news, Buchi stated that those pushing rumours about his death were desperate to make mischief.

The singer stated there was no truth to the claim, adding that his spirit, soul, and body are sound.

According to him: “There is no truth in this, as I am sound, spirit, soul, and body. It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many into all manner of mischief. Thank you all for your care and concern.”

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian songwriter, author, poet, spoken word artist, and reggae gospel artist loved by millions around the world.

I Was Never A Laundryman

Meanwhile, businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has debunked a viral story making the round on social media about his alleged past struggles as a laundryman.

Naija News reports that Cubana had taken to his Instagram to deny the content of the story that narrated how he and his wife used to be laundryman and woman, living in an uncompleted building.

The viral story narrated their struggles and how the couple had washed for a family who refused to pay them for their services.

However, na had described the story as another social media super story, asking fans to stamp it fake.

“Just woke up to some online “Super Story” about me and this my babeKai, Social media sha! Hey babe!❤️@lush_eby”, he wrote.